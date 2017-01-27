Ken's Fruit Market, Plainfield Avenue...

Ken's Fruit Market, Plainfield Avenue, Grand Rapids Township

Months after an arson forced its doors to close, Ken's Fruit Market north of Grand Rapids still isn't back open for business. Owners of the store on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids Township told 24 Hour News 8 in November that they hoped to open in January.

