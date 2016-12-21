Ken Gatchel, former AESF President, P...

Ken Gatchel, former AESF President, Passes

Ken Gatchel, former ASEF president who also presided over the NASF Sur/Fin Technical Conference and Exhibition, passed away Dec. 10 in Michigan. He was the AESF national president in 1997-98, the third to be elected from the Grand Rapids Branch since the society's founding in 1909.

