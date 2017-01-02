Keep your resolutions as a family: Ti...

Keep your resolutions as a family: Tips to stay active

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WOTV Battle Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. The New Year is a time for reflection and resolutions. If your family members are turning into couch potatoes, get them moving with activities and ways to make it fun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Obama a hypocrite? 9 hr Gville Jim 3
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 9 hr sushli 1,134
Local News Women (Apr '09) Sun Casual Observer 2,807
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Sat nuke M now 611
News promo307163710 Dec 30 Oneal 8
Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16) Dec 30 RushFan666 110
Hello Anti-Trump Karma Dec 30 Knows who you are 18
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,555,807

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC