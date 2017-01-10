Judge refuses to toss drunk charge ag...

Judge refuses to toss drunk charge against Talon Air pilot

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A federal judge has denied a motion to dismiss a charge against a charter airline co-pilot accused of being drunk before a flight in northern Michigan. Judge Robert Holmes Bell in Grand Rapids signed the order Monday in the case against 35-year-old Sean Fitzgerald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Obama a hypocrite? 7 hr Gville Jim 38
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 9 hr George 1,140
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) 19 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 612
Local News Women (Apr '09) 22 hr Trace 2,821
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... Mon Gville Jim 5
News promo307163710 Dec 30 Oneal 8
Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16) Dec 30 RushFan666 110
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,917 • Total comments across all topics: 277,800,722

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC