Jon McDonald art to celebrate Black History Month at the Frauenthal Center
As a teen in 1964, Jon McDonald first saw a black man making a living as an artist in Grand Haven Central Park, the Grand Rapids Press reported in a 2011 article. "It was the first time I saw a black man not have to do manual labor to make money," McDonald said during the 2011 interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|Soph
|1,151
|are the protesters going to jump
|10 hr
|Gville Jim
|6
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Jan 27
|Jules
|2,828
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Jan 26
|rewtys
|51
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Jan 25
|MrsMrs90
|9
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC