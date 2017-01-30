Jon McDonald art to celebrate Black H...

Jon McDonald art to celebrate Black History Month at the Frauenthal Center

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

As a teen in 1964, Jon McDonald first saw a black man making a living as an artist in Grand Haven Central Park, the Grand Rapids Press reported in a 2011 article. "It was the first time I saw a black man not have to do manual labor to make money," McDonald said during the 2011 interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 5 hr Soph 1,151
are the protesters going to jump 10 hr Gville Jim 6
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Jan 28 Lesbian Daddy 90
News WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07) Jan 28 Frank 11
Local News Women (Apr '09) Jan 27 Jules 2,828
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... Jan 26 rewtys 51
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Jan 25 MrsMrs90 9
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,920 • Total comments across all topics: 278,416,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC