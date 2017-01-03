Jolly Pumpkin plans Grand Rapids expa...

Jolly Pumpkin plans Grand Rapids expansion at West Side location

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales is working on plans for a location in Grand Rapids' expanding brew district on Bridge Street. The Dexter-based Northern United Brewing Company, which owns Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, North Peak Brewing Co.

