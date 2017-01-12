Icy roads cause school closures in Forest Hills, Grand Rapids, West Ottawa, Holland among long list
Icy road conditions triggered by falling temperatures has prompted more than 20 school districts in Kent and Ottawa counties to close Thursday, Jan. 12. School districts closed today include: Grand Rapids, Hudsonville, Forest Hills, Rockford, West Ottawa, Holland, Grandville, Zeeland, Kenowa Hills, Cedar Springs, Northview, Sparta, Allendale, Jenison, Northview, Comstock Park, Coopersville, and Kent city. For several Kent County districts, this is there second or third closing this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|5 hr
|Oneal
|45
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Wed
|neuer treason
|18
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|George
|1,140
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Trace
|2,821
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Mon
|Gville Jim
|5
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC