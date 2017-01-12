Icy roads cause school closures in Fo...

Icy roads cause school closures in Forest Hills, Grand Rapids, West Ottawa, Holland among long list

Icy road conditions triggered by falling temperatures has prompted more than 20 school districts in Kent and Ottawa counties to close Thursday, Jan. 12. School districts closed today include: Grand Rapids, Hudsonville, Forest Hills, Rockford, West Ottawa, Holland, Grandville, Zeeland, Kenowa Hills, Cedar Springs, Northview, Sparta, Allendale, Jenison, Northview, Comstock Park, Coopersville, and Kent city. For several Kent County districts, this is there second or third closing this week.

