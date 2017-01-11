Ice jams raising the Grand River in Kent, Ottawa, Ionia counties
Ice buildup is swelling the Grand River and prompting flood advisories in parts of Ionia, Kent and Ottawa counties, but National Weather Service meteorologists don't expect the scattered jams to become a major problem. A National Weather Service hydrograph shows the Grand River passing its 12-foot flood advisory level in downtown Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016.
