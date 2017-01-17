Hyatt Place Hotel, not apartments, coming to downtown tower project
The developer building a 15-story office tower at 150 Ottawa Avenue NW announced it will build a 160-room Hyatt Place Hotel instead of apartments in the project's second tower. The change comes in the face of an apartment-building boom that has seen 1,900 units underway in the city's downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.
