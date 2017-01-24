Hundreds of students, alumni from DeVosa s Christian college oppose...
Donald Trump poses with Mike Pence and Betsy DeVos at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Nov. 19, 2016. Hundreds of students and alumni from Calvin College, the Christian school that is the alma mater of Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos, have signed a letter saying they oppose her nomination by President Trump to be secretary of education, according to the school's student newspaper, the Calvin Chimes .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|18 min
|Oneal
|48
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|11 hr
|Gville Jim
|1,149
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|18 hr
|TruthTeller
|8
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|18 hr
|TruthTeller
|2,827
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, Dil...
|Sun
|Oneal
|1
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Jan 20
|CZars_R_US
|359
|GE Aviation lops off 95 Grand Rapids jobs (Jun '08)
|Jan 19
|Great full GE Pro...
|58
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC