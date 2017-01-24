Hundreds of students, alumni from DeVosa s Christian college oppose...

Donald Trump poses with Mike Pence and Betsy DeVos at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Nov. 19, 2016. Hundreds of students and alumni from Calvin College, the Christian school that is the alma mater of Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos, have signed a letter saying they oppose her nomination by President Trump to be secretary of education, according to the school's student newspaper, the Calvin Chimes .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.