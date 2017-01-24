Hundreds of students, alumni from DeV...

Hundreds of students, alumni from DeVosa s Christian college oppose...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Donald Trump poses with Mike Pence and Betsy DeVos at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Nov. 19, 2016. Hundreds of students and alumni from Calvin College, the Christian school that is the alma mater of Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos, have signed a letter saying they oppose her nomination by President Trump to be secretary of education, according to the school's student newspaper, the Calvin Chimes .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... 18 min Oneal 48
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 11 hr Gville Jim 1,149
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) 18 hr TruthTeller 8
Local News Women (Apr '09) 18 hr TruthTeller 2,827
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, Dil... Sun Oneal 1
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Jan 20 CZars_R_US 359
News GE Aviation lops off 95 Grand Rapids jobs (Jun '08) Jan 19 Great full GE Pro... 58
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,302 • Total comments across all topics: 278,233,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC