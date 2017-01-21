Hundreds gathered in Grand Rapids to ...

Hundreds gathered in Grand Rapids to march for women's rights

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WOODTV.com

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 now will be remembered as the day millions marched around the world for women's rights. The man authorities say shot and killed a woman he'd been romantically involved with and a police officer who had tried to help her has died GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... 1 hr RushFan666 34
Local News Women (Apr '09) 17 hr RAMS03 2,825
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Fri CZars_R_US 359
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Fri a commenter 1,147
News GE Aviation lops off 95 Grand Rapids jobs (Jun '08) Thu Great full GE Pro... 58
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Jan 18 Madoff zionism 19
News Donald Trump defends use of "sch****ed" against... (Dec '15) Jan 14 MrsMrs90 89
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,184 • Total comments across all topics: 278,149,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC