Heavy police presence near the intersection of Gold Avenue and Fulton.
Police responded to a shooting at a Grand Rapids home near Grand Valley State University's downtown campus early Wednesday. Police say shots were fired at a home on Gold Avenue SW near Fulton just before 4:30 a.m. Several officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter.
