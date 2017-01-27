GRPD: 3 officers suspended without pa...

GRPD: 3 officers suspended without pay following Kuipera s traffic incident

On Friday, police announced three officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department have been suspended without pay following a traffic incident reportedly involving a former assistant prosecutor late last year. Back on November 19, police say Assistant Prosecutor Josh Kuiper was driving the wrong way on Union Avenue and struck a parked car.

