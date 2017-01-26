Grand Rapids protest planned at Gerald R. Ford Airport after Trump immigration order
Protests against President Donald Trump's immigration policies are scheduled in Grand Rapids Sunday as thousands of demonstrators converge on airports across the country. Demonstrations are springing up at American international airports after Trump signed an executive order banning refugees and freezing Visas for people from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.
