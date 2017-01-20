Grand Rapids Police surround home in ...

Grand Rapids Police surround home in search for robbery suspect

16 hrs ago

Grand Rapids Police say a home in the 1000 block of Douglas Street was surrounded Friday evening while they attempt to locate an armed robbery suspect. Police tell FOX 17 that the Boost Mobile store at Lane Avenue NW and Bridge Street was robbed at gunpoint just after 7 p.m. Officials believe the suspect fled south on Lane and then went to the Douglas Street home.

