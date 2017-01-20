Grand Rapids Police surround home in ...

Grand Rapids Police surround home in search for assault suspect

Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Police say a home in the 1000 block of Douglas Street was surrounded Friday evening while they attempt to locate the suspect in an assault. Police tell FOX 17 that the assault happened at the Boost Mobile store at Bridge Street NW and Lane Avenue.

