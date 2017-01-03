Grand Rapids Police search for suspects after 2 teens injured in separate shootings
Grand Rapids Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place Monday evening on the city's Southeast Side. The two incidents are not believed to be related, according to preliminary investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|53 min
|T-Man
|2,808
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|10 hr
|Oneal
|4
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|sushli
|1,134
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Dec 31
|nuke M now
|611
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|RushFan666
|110
|Hello Anti-Trump Karma
|Dec 30
|Knows who you are
|18
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC