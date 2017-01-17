Grand Rapids Police remembers youngest officer killed in Kent County
Wayne Vonk hadn't even celebrated his 22nd birthday when he was shot and killed on Jan. 19, 1969 while responding to an armed robbery on the west side of Grand Rapids. Forty-eight years later, the Grand Rapids Police Department hasn't forgotten Vonk's service.
