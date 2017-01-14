Grand Rapids native DNR officer invol...

Grand Rapids native DNR officer involved in 2 rescues in 4 days

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

ALGER & SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES, Mich. - Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Mike Evink rescued a man this week in Schoolcraft County who was overcome with carbon monoxide while trying to save a homeowner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump defends use of "sch****ed" against... (Dec '15) 4 hr MrsMrs90 89
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) 4 hr MrsMrs90 6
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 4 hr MrsMrs90 1,141
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) 4 hr MrsMrs90 613
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... 4 hr MrsMrs90 6
Is Obama a hypocrite? Fri Gville Jim 49
Local News Women (Apr '09) Jan 12 T-Man 2,822
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,920,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC