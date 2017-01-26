Grand Rapids mayor: 'I feel like I'm not taken seriously' as city's leader
In her first year as Grand Rapids' first female leader, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said she's experienced her share of sexism. "Even as mayor now I feel like I'm not taken seriously, very often - more so in my first couple months in office than now," Bliss said.
