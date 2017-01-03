Grand Rapids latest to offer 5 years of high school to earn college degree
Grand Rapids Public Schools is the latest school district in Kent and Ottawa counties to offer students the chance to earn a high school diploma and an associate's degree through the five-year Early/Middle College high school program. The district is currently registering up to 50 eligible Ottawa Hills High School sophomores for the program set to launch next school year through a partnership with Grand Rapids Community College .
