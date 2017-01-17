Grand Rapids Fire Department spent $5...

Grand Rapids Fire Department spent $510,000 more than 2016 overtime budget in its busiest year

14 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Last year the Grand Rapids Fire Department had its busiest year on record in 166 years after it responded to 23,170 alarms. However, with extra work comes extra pay: in 2016 GRFD spent $510,041 more than its overtime budget, making it the third consecutive year of overspending its allotted overtime.

