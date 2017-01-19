Grand Rapids church holds prayer service ahead of inauguration
The night before Donald Trump is inaugurated as the next President of the United States, dozens of people gathered in Grand Rapids to put their beliefs and differences aside and pray for the country. People like Veruynca Williams, a regular church-goer, went to the service at the First Christian Reformed Church to pray for a united country.
Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
