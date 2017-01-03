Grand Rapids chief links drop in stre...

Grand Rapids chief links drop in street crimes to $2.5M community policing effort

Having grown up in a single-parent home in one of Grand Rapids' poorer neighborhoods, Kavon Frazier knows that setting could have paved a much different path for him. Instead, the 22-year-old stayed out of trouble with help from a pair of Grand Rapids Police officers, whom Frazier credits with shaping him for a great future during his time at one of the city's three Boys & Girls Club locations.

