The afternoon commute could be tricky with areas of freezing rain as the ice storm in Texas makes it way toward Michigan. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issues a Freezing Rain Advisory for Ottawa and Allegan counties from 11 a.m Monday, January 16, to 2 a.m. Tuesday, January 17. Areas of freezing rain will develop by afternoon and remain into the evening.

