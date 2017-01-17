Free crack fries, eating contest highlight HopCat's 9th anniversary party
In celebration of its 9th anniversary, the rapidly-growing restaurant chain is hosting a party featuring free crack fries, bottle releases and its annual Crack Fries Eating Contest. The celebration will take place at the chain's Grand Rapids location, 25 Ionia Ave. SW, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Jan. 21-22.
