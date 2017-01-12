For young entrepreneurs, college debts can snuff out startup
Austin Dean, an entrepreneur working on his third company and whose student loans debt has interfered with his business aspirations, in Grand Rapids, Mich., Jan. 3, 2017. Fewer millennials are founding companies at a time when student loans are on the rise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|21 hr
|Gville Jim
|49
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|T-Man
|2,822
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jan 11
|neuer treason
|18
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jan 10
|George
|1,140
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Jan 9
|Gville Jim
|5
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC