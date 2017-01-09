Food, beer & silent auction: community helps crash victima s family
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- Dozens of friends, family and community members gathered at Mitten Brewing Company in Grand Rapids Monday evening to help the family of Korey Taphouse. The 30-year-old was hit while walking along Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|10 min
|a commenter
|1,139
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|Trace
|2,821
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|12 hr
|Gville Jim
|36
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|12 hr
|Gville Jim
|5
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Dec 31
|nuke M now
|611
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|RushFan666
|110
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC