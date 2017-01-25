Firefighters respond to a fire at the...

Firefighters respond to a fire at the Grand Rapids Masonic Center.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Masonic Center, located at 233 Fulton Street near Lafayette Avenue. GRFD Battalion Chief Nancy Boss told 24 Hour News 8 that someone got into the building and set a small fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... 5 hr Oneal 50
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 23 hr Gville Jim 1,149
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Tue TruthTeller 8
Local News Women (Apr '09) Tue TruthTeller 2,827
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, Dil... Jan 22 Oneal 1
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Jan 20 CZars_R_US 359
News GE Aviation lops off 95 Grand Rapids jobs (Jun '08) Jan 19 Great full GE Pro... 58
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,251,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC