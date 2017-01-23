Fetanyl believed to spike overdoses, death in last two weeks
Officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration in Grand Rapids called opioids, and their synthetic counterparts, their agency's "greatest threat" currently nationwide. In the last two weeks, Grand Rapids Police and first responders used Narcan--the lifesaving drug that can reverse opioid overdoses--for at least 14 overdoses: 13 people lived, one died, after what they believe were Fetanyl overdoses.
