'Family is whole again:' Lost dog safe after community search effort
After searching five days for his lost dog, Sam Letcher - acting on a tip - finally spotted Mushka near 84th Avenue and Logistics Drive, by Chicago Drive. The break came Sunday, Jan. 15, after a man on his way to church spotted the dog and called Letcher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Sun
|T-Man
|2,823
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Sun
|Oneal
|8
|Donald Trump defends use of "sch****ed" against... (Dec '15)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|89
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|6
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|1,141
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|Fri
|Gville Jim
|49
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC