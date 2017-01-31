El Barrio Mexican Grill in Grand Rapids closes
The Grand Rapids restaurant, at 545 Michigan St NE, permanently shuttered Monday, Jan. 30, said Jeff Lobdell in a statement announcing the closure. Lobdell, owner of Restaurant Partners, LLC, operated the eatery under a management agreement with owners Dave Levitt and Brad Rosely.
