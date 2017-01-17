Donations sought to replace Grand Rap...

Donations sought to replace Grand Rapids' deteriorating MLK, Chavez street signs

13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The city of Grand Rapids wants to replace commemorative street signs honoring Cesar E. Chavez and Martin Luther King Jr. using funds from a public donation campaign. Grandville Avenue also bears the name of Cesar E. Chavez Way, and Division Avenue also bears the name of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Grand Rapids, MI

