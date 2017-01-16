Dog reunited with family after missin...

Dog reunited with family after missing in Grand Rapids for eight months

A woman from Metro Detroit has been reunited with her dog after it went missing in Grand Rapids more than eight months ago. Susan David says she re-homed her German Shepard named Havoc back in May after it acted aggressively towards her granddaughter and says it escaped two days later.

