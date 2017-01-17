DeVos to push for school choice amid opposition from unions
Betsy DeVos, picked by US President-elect Donald Trump for education secretary, speaks during the USA Thank You Tour December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. / AFP / DON EMMERT Betsy DeVos, picked by US President-elect Donald Trump for education secretary, speaks during the USA Thank You Tour December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|10 hr
|Gville Jim
|12
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|10 hr
|Gville Jim
|1,143
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Jan 15
|T-Man
|2,823
|Donald Trump defends use of "sch****ed" against... (Dec '15)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|89
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|6
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|Jan 13
|Gville Jim
|49
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC