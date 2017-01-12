DeVos to face questions over schools,...

DeVos to face questions over schools, conservative activism

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump stands with Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos in Bedminster, N.J. Charter school advocate and wealthy Republican donor Betsy DeVos is widely expected to push for expanding school choice programs if confirmed as education secretary, causing outrage among teachers' unions. But Democrats and rights activists also are raising concerns about how her conservative Christian beliefs and advocacy for family values might impact minority and LGBT students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... 2 hr Gville Jim 9
Local News Women (Apr '09) Sun T-Man 2,823
News Donald Trump defends use of "sch****ed" against... (Dec '15) Sat MrsMrs90 89
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Sat MrsMrs90 6
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Sat MrsMrs90 1,141
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Sat MrsMrs90 613
Is Obama a hypocrite? Jan 13 Gville Jim 49
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Super Bowl
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,119 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC