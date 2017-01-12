DeVos to face questions over schools, conservative activism
In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump stands with Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos in Bedminster, N.J. Charter school advocate and wealthy Republican donor Betsy DeVos is widely expected to push for expanding school choice programs if confirmed as education secretary, causing outrage among teachers' unions. But Democrats and rights activists also are raising concerns about how her conservative Christian beliefs and advocacy for family values might impact minority and LGBT students.
