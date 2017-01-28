Community rallies around West Michigan referee for fundraiser
Dozens of people came out to show their support to a beloved West Michigan hockey coach and mentor who is battling lung cancer. We're told an estimated 200 people showed up to Patterson Ice Center in Grand Rapids Friday for the fundraiser to raise awareness and money for Dave Rue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|28 min
|Oneal
|4
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|Frank
|11
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|Roman
|1,150
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|23 hr
|Jules
|2,828
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Thu
|rewtys
|51
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Wed
|MrsMrs90
|9
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, Dil...
|Jan 22
|Oneal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC