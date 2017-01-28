Community rallies around West Michiga...

Community rallies around West Michigan referee for fundraiser

Dozens of people came out to show their support to a beloved West Michigan hockey coach and mentor who is battling lung cancer. We're told an estimated 200 people showed up to Patterson Ice Center in Grand Rapids Friday for the fundraiser to raise awareness and money for Dave Rue.

