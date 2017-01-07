Cold grip gradually eases by tomorrow

Cold grip gradually eases by tomorrow

Yesterday's high of 14A and low of 2A in Grand Rapids were both 17 degrees below the long term average for the date. This type of cold weather will continue today, but the cold air should lose its grip a little by tomorrow and Monday.

