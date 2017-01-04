Brightening up the community: LED lights being installed at Grand Rapids overpasses
In addition to the lights, the city is also working with the Michigan Department of Transportation to install improvements like better sidewalks and more shade trees. It's one of 13 illumination projects that are part of the GR Forward Plan, the 10-year master plan to help shape the community.
