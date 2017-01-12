Black Ice Slows Commute and Closes Schools Grand Rapids, Mi (WHTC) -...
Black ice and freezing drizzle have resulted in school closings, several accidents and a longer morning commute is in store. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Special Weather Statement for Ottawa County until 7 a.m. Thursday, January 12. Driving conditions are hazardous along and North of I-96 and on US-31 from Holland to Muskegon.
