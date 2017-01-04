Be careful of those sugary beverages
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich You might not know it, but there's been a huge increase in adult tooth decay because today's consumers are drinking more and more sugary drinks. Luckily there are solutions available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|7 hr
|Gville Jim
|15
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|19 hr
|a commenter
|1,135
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|19 hr
|a commenter
|2,809
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Dec 31
|nuke M now
|611
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|RushFan666
|110
|Hello Anti-Trump Karma
|Dec 30
|Knows who you are
|18
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC