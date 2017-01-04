Bat conservation through robotics
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich Congratulations to a great group of students from Orchard View Elementary School. Ten students who created the first ever LEGO League Robotics Team and brought home some very special honors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|7 hr
|Mya
|1,136
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|8 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|20
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|a commenter
|2,809
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Dec 31
|nuke M now
|611
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|RushFan666
|110
|Hello Anti-Trump Karma
|Dec 30
|Knows who you are
|18
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC