Bagger Dave's closes Grand Rapids location, site looks for new tenant

West Michigan has said goodbye to another Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern location this week -- the third since late 2015 . The burger joint at 241 Fulton St. closed its doors Monday, Jan. 9 due to financial troubles, according to property management company Eenhoorn LLC. "They had poor sales and never really took off," said Mike Karel, district manager with Eenhoorn.

