Artist Ai Weiwei to exhibit at Grand Rapids' Meijer Gardens

Later this month, the internationally renowned artist and vocal Chinese political dissident Ai Weiwei will mount a career-spanning exhibition at Grand Rapids' Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Ai Weiwei at Meijer Gardens: Natural State opens to the public on Friday, January 27 opening to the general public.

