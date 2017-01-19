Artist Ai Weiwei to exhibit at Grand Rapids' Meijer Gardens
Later this month, the internationally renowned artist and vocal Chinese political dissident Ai Weiwei will mount a career-spanning exhibition at Grand Rapids' Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Ai Weiwei at Meijer Gardens: Natural State opens to the public on Friday, January 27 opening to the general public.
