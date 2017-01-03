American Seating sells off iconic bas...

American Seating sells off iconic baseball seating business, lays off 80 workers

After more than a century of making the seats in professional baseball stadiums across the country, from historic Wrigley Field to Comerica Park, American Seating is getting out of the business. The iconic Grand Rapids company is laying off 80 workers and selling its fixed seating business -- that builds chairs for sports, education and theater venues -- to longtime local competitor, Irwin Seating Company, the companies announced Tuesday, Jan. 3. The 130-year-old U.S. manufacturer says it will focus on its transportation seating business, where the company is a leader in a growing global market.

