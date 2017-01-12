A look back at Ringling Bros. circus in Grand Rapids
This weekend, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced that it will end its 146-year run , shutting down the show this May. This slideshow highlights the Ringling performances over the years in Grand Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|7 hr
|Gville Jim
|9
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Sun
|T-Man
|2,823
|Donald Trump defends use of "sch****ed" against... (Dec '15)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|89
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|6
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|1,141
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|Jan 13
|Gville Jim
|49
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC