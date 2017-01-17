84 will lose their jobs when Grand Ra...

84 will lose their jobs when Grand Rapids Sears store, automotive center close in March

The shuttering of the longtime Sears store and its adjacent automotive center at Woodland Mall will cost 84 people their jobs. The layoffs for six workers at the automotive center will begin March 19, and on March 26 for the 78 store employees, according to a WARN notices filed with the state earlier this month.

