Woman charged with federal crime of sexual exploitation of a child
A Grand Rapids woman is charged with a federal crime of sexual exploitation of a child and distributing child pornography. Dawn Colter is accused of taking a sexually explicit photograph of a girl who was 14-15 months old.
