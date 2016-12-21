Winter's Return Forecast for Lakeshor...

Winter's Return Forecast for LakeshoreGRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC) - Even...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WHTC

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Allegan and Ottawa counties, along with seven others in West Michigan, that takes effect at 1 PM today. In a 21-hour span, forecasters are predicting two to four inches of snow throughout the region, with up to six inches possible in some areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hello Anti-Trump Karma 1 min Go Blue Forever 16
Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16) 3 hr Go Blue Forever 107
Local News Women (Apr '09) 3 hr john 616 2,797
News promo307163710 8 hr Go Blue Forever 3
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Dec 24 Oneal 345
News Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08) Dec 24 Jennifer m 78
Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16) Dec 21 Sully86 2
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,286 • Total comments across all topics: 277,431,973

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC