Winter's Return Forecast for LakeshoreGRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC) - Even...
The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Allegan and Ottawa counties, along with seven others in West Michigan, that takes effect at 1 PM today. In a 21-hour span, forecasters are predicting two to four inches of snow throughout the region, with up to six inches possible in some areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hello Anti-Trump Karma
|1 min
|Go Blue Forever
|16
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|107
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|john 616
|2,797
|promo307163710
|8 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Dec 24
|Oneal
|345
|Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08)
|Dec 24
|Jennifer m
|78
|Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Sully86
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC