Trump on Putin's criticism of Hillary Clinton and Democrats: 'So true!'
President-elect Donald Trump looks on during at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Sat
|Oneal
|345
|Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Jennifer m
|78
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Dec 22
|HudsonvilleFriend
|2,793
|Does anyone remember The Red Lion restaurant in... (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Sully86
|2
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|Lonestar
|1,133
|Making Iced Tea
|Dec 13
|Listerine side jam
|2
|Sick of the Bernstein Advantage? (Jun '09)
|Dec 13
|Americkan
|23
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC